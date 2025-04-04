X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Shares Up 9.3% – Still a Buy?

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.52. 395,257 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 144,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.
X Financial Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $621.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -0.10.
X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.09 million during the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.66%.
X Financial Increases Dividend
About X Financial
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.
