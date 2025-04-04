X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Shares Up 9.3% – Still a Buy?

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.52. 395,257 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 144,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

X Financial Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $621.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -0.10.

Get X Financial alerts:

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.09 million during the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.66%.

X Financial Increases Dividend

About X Financial

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from X Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. X Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.36%.

(Get Free Report)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.