Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 941,071 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 400,815 shares.The stock last traded at $31.44 and had previously closed at $30.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on XENE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $903,213.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,340.40. This represents a 41.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.