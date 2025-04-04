XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in XPO were worth $17,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,034,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,447,231,000 after acquiring an additional 79,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in XPO by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,477,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter worth $188,808,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at $163,938,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in XPO by 12,923.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 837,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,824,000 after purchasing an additional 830,963 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on XPO from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on XPO from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, XPO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. The trade was a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Trading Down 13.7 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.