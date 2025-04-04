Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.14 and last traded at $52.14, with a volume of 13 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.92.
Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08.
Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF
About Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF
The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity.
