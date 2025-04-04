Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.14 and last traded at $52.14, with a volume of 13 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.92.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF

About Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF stock. American Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF ( NYSEARCA:BHYB Free Report ) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,018,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072,000 shares during the period. Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF comprises about 38.9% of American Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. American Family Investments Inc. owned about 128.92% of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF worth $803,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity.

