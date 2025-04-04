YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.84. 16,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 41,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO – Free Report) by 140.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.57% of YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (XOMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Exxon Mobil Corporation stock (XOM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

