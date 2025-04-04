Yoffe Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $98.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $94.82 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.99.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.