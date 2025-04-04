Yoffe Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,319 iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 391.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REET opened at $23.71 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

