Yoffe Investment Management LLC Invests $594,000 in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $529,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

FLLA stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.13. Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $24.05.

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (FLLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Latin America RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Latin American equities. FLLA was launched on Oct 9, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.