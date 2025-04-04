Yoffe Investment Management LLC Invests $750,000 in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 54,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $40.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

