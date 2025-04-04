Yoffe Investment Management LLC Invests $951,000 in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF accounts for 1.0% of Yoffe Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 390.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 92,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 73,446 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62.

About Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (FLAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Asia ex Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed and emerging Asian countries, excluding Japan. FLAX was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

