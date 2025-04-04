Yoffe Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1076 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

