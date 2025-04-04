Yoffe Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.9% of Yoffe Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,274.66. The trade was a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.19 and its 200 day moving average is $169.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $153.52 and a 52-week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.01%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

