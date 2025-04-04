Yoffe Investment Management LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.1% of Yoffe Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 38,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total transaction of $4,758,905.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,042.41. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,648. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 9.3 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $510.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $600.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.12 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The firm has a market cap of $159.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.13.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

