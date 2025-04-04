Yoffe Investment Management LLC Takes Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,201,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,019,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 645.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 577,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after purchasing an additional 500,001 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $24,327,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $24,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

