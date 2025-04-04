Yoffe Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Integrated Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $93.90 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.47 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.41.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

