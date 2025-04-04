Zacks Research Comments on Dover’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Dover in a report released on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dover from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.18.

NYSE:DOV opened at $162.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $156.03 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,045,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dover by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,214,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,531,000 after purchasing an additional 56,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,303,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,068,000 after buying an additional 74,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,118,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,010,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,530,000 after buying an additional 524,092 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

