Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for Wendy’s Q2 Earnings

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Wendy’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.17 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Argus raised shares of Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Trading Down 4.0 %

WEN opened at $14.07 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 555,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 42.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 139,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 41,616 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.