Zigup (LON:ZIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 287 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 287 ($3.76), with a volume of 14518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.80).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.11) price target on shares of Zigup in a research report on Friday, December 6th.
In other Zigup news, insider John Pattullo bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £29,500 ($38,653.04). Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.
ZIGUP (formerly Redde Northgate plc) is the leading integrated mobility solutions provider, with a platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle to help people keep on the move, smarter. The Company offers mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across a broad range of areas from vehicle rental and fleet management to accident management, vehicle repairs, service and maintenance.
