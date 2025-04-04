Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Declares $28.00 Dividend

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 28.00 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of ZFSVF opened at $728.75 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $477.21 and a one year high of $728.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $654.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.94.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

