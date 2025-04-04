Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Declares $28.00 Dividend

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 28.00 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of ZFSVF opened at $728.75 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $477.21 and a one year high of $728.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $654.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.94.
About Zurich Insurance Group
