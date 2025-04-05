2,725 Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Bought by Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,713,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Corpay by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,962,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Corpay by 11,038.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 32,344 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.54.

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $287.80 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.10 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.52 and its 200 day moving average is $352.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

