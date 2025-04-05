CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 963 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $57.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UAL shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.08.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

