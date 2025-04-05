CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average of $77.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.