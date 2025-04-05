CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $4,057,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Quantum from $5.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Quantum from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Quantum Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $89,592.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,446.72. The trade was a 2.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $71,217.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,899.20. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,344 shares of company stock valued at $276,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Profile

(Free Report)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.