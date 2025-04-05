Cullen Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,659,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,475 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $139,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $56.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $60.18.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.