Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 233.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,020 shares during the quarter. Elastic comprises approximately 1.1% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Elastic by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 110,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 61,389 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 1,876.3% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 75,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 461.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 252,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,011,000 after acquiring an additional 207,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Elastic has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $123.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $513,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,140,100.24. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 25,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,888,420.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,408,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,033,118.73. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

