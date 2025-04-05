Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,200 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,571,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,704,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,981,000 after buying an additional 51,426 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 532,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after acquiring an additional 345,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.53.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,002,235.25. This trade represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

