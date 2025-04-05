Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $376,000 in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Essent Group by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE ESNT opened at $54.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.34.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.88 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

