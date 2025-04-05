Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.42.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $134.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $126.15 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.07 and a 200 day moving average of $175.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

