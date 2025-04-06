Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 125,619 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AFB opened at $10.87 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.0396 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.