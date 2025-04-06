Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,840,000 after acquiring an additional 617,356 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 905,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,220,000 after purchasing an additional 470,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $57,255,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $48,023,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 631.7% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 180,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after buying an additional 155,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 4.0 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $102.95 and a 52 week high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $579.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.19 million. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.64%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

