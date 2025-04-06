Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 921 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.85 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $27.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

