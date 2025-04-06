Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,033,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,783 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $227,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT opened at $88.98 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $88.71 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.73 and its 200-day moving average is $108.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FRT. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

