Foundry Partners LLC Grows Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 526.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

NYSE:VSH opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.06. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.69.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $458,730.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,779.84. This represents a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

