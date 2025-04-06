Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,106 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,113,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $238,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.38.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $172.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.70. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.19 and a 1-year high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

