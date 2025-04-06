Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,452,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,670 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $243,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,520,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream by 1,476.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,396,000 after buying an additional 754,839 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 171.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,038,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,689,000 after buying an additional 655,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,553,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,363,000 after acquiring an additional 359,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 411,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,926,000 after acquiring an additional 232,116 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on DT Midstream from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Williams Trading set a $110.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average of $96.56. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,718.76. This represents a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $103,357 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

