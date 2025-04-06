Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,560,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $253,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 4,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Entegris Stock Down 9.1 %

ENTG opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $147.57.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

