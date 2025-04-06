Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Position Decreased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,243 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NARI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W lowered Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $12,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,451,543.89. The trade was a 45.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

