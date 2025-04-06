OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $599,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ZAUG opened at $24.06 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August Company Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr August (ZAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

