OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ICAP opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.02.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Profile

The InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (ICAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to global stocks that pay dividends during normal market conditions. The fund seeks to maximize income and pursue total return. ICAP was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by InfraCap.

