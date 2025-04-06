OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Legend Biotech by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 1,052.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of LEGN opened at $32.01 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.46. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

