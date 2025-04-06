Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Director Milford W. Mcguirt Acquires 1,000 Shares

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,466. This represents a 16.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $845.08 million, a P/E ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 1.40. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $111.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 47.02%.

OXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OXM

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,308,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,352,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 906,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,633,000 after buying an additional 244,022 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,489,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,958,000 after acquiring an additional 103,253 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.