Pitcairn Co. Grows Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,651,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,258,000 after buying an additional 179,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,151,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 3.5 %

STC opened at $67.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.05. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stewart Information Services

About Stewart Information Services

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.