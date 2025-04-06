Pitcairn Co. Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

