Pitcairn Co. Purchases 431 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Roblox by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roblox by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $1,945,347.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,130.15. The trade was a 13.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,841.78. The trade was a 15.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 947,666 shares of company stock valued at $61,513,341 over the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

