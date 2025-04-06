Pitcairn Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,222,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W cut Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 target price on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th.

ALG stock opened at $165.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.78. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.26 and a fifty-two week high of $222.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $385.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.85 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.46%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

