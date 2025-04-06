Pitcairn Co. Sells 327 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 28.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 99,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JEF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price objective on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.29. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.19.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

