Pitcairn Co. Sells 368 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,116,000 after purchasing an additional 202,917 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,943,000 after buying an additional 182,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,938,000 after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,919,000 after acquiring an additional 448,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,694,000 after acquiring an additional 228,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of BWXT opened at $89.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In related news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,127.68. The trade was a 16.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at $333,520.18. This trade represents a 65.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Barclays upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.