Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Purchases $998,760.96 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) Director Oscar Munoz acquired 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.28 per share, for a total transaction of $998,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,967.04. This represents a 48.76 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $240.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.42.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

