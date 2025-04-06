Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 2,603 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,022 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 584,251 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,342 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 130,504 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 13,130 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,392,918 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,534,000 after acquiring an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Dbs Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

