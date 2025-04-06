Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,974,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,844,000 after acquiring an additional 627,364 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,859,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,638,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,532,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,612,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

